Trenton City Council Meeting

Trenton City Council meets Monday evening at City Hall.  The meeting will begin at 7:00 pm with the annual report from the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

Ordinances

For the reconstruction of the Pauper Grade Sewer Lift Station.

For submitting an application for a MoDOT TAP Grant to use along 16th Street.

New Business includes:

  1. mowing bids for city-owned lots and cemetery.
  2. consideration for the 15th Street and Tindall sidewalk abandonment.
  3. Appointment to the park board.

A Closed Executive Session will be held for legal and personnel matters.

