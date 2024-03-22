Trenton City Council Meeting

Trenton City Council meets Monday evening at City Hall. The meeting will begin at 7:00 pm with the annual report from the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.
Ordinances
For the reconstruction of the Pauper Grade Sewer Lift Station.
For submitting an application for a MoDOT TAP Grant to use along 16th Street.
New Business includes:
- mowing bids for city-owned lots and cemetery.
- consideration for the 15th Street and Tindall sidewalk abandonment.
- Appointment to the park board.
A Closed Executive Session will be held for legal and personnel matters.