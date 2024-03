Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday.

At about 10:30 am, Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rebecca Kay Bakker of Chillicothe on a probation violation warrant from her conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

At 11:00 am, Chillicothe Police Department booked 18-year-old Kaliah Nichole Wilson. She remains in custody on a 24-hour hold, with no bond allowed.

