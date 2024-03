Bridge Projects and Website Design are on the Livingston County Commission agenda. The commissioners are meeting on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday:

At 9:30, the board will meet with Shannon Howe to discuss BRO Bridge Projects.

At 11:00, there will be a presentation on website design.

Other items on the agendas include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

