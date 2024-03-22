Budgets On The Chillicothe City Council Agenda

Budgets and service contracts are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm in council chambers at City Hall.

Following the presentation of finances, appearances include:

Amending the 2023 – 2024 budget.

Accepting the 2024 – 2025 budget.

A discussion and ordinance on the USE Tax.

The contracts for the service organizations with the city.

The contract for Economic Development services.

Bids for demolition at 324 Cherry and 423 Clay Streets.

The contract with the county for E911 Services.

The cooperative agreement for the paramedic training Officer with the school district

A lease for the golf cart GPS.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

Share this:

Tweet

