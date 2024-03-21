Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Eighty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

06:55 Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of HWY 65 and BUS. 36 in which the striking vehicle left the scene.

10:28 AM Officers took a report of theft in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Investigation to continue.

03:24 PM Officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut for a possible violation of a protection order. Officers could not locate the person who was alleged to have violated the order. Investigation to continue.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, made business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

