The Livingston County Library Board meets this afternoon in the second-floor courtroom of the main Library. The meeting will begin at 4:30.
On the agenda are several people who wish to address the board in public comments.
The board will consider the minutes of the previous meetings and the bills and financial statements.
Old Business includes: Building needs for the main and youth library and policy review.
New Business includes:
The LED conversion – bids
The insurance bid process
There will also be reports presented to the board.
Public Comments Part Of Agenda For Livingston County Library Board
