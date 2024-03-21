Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Public Comments Part Of Agenda For Livingston County Library Board

The Livingston County Library Board meets this afternoon in the second-floor courtroom of the main Library.  The meeting will begin at 4:30.

On the agenda are several people who wish to address the board in public comments.

The board will consider the minutes of the previous meetings and the bills and financial statements.

Old Business includes:  Building needs for the main and youth library and policy review.

New Business includes:

The LED conversion – bids

The insurance bid process

There will also be reports presented to the board.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601