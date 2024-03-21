Graves Accepting Applications For Service Academy Nominations

Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is accepting applications from North Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, or U.S. Naval Academy. Graves says it is an honor to nominate the best and brightest from North Missouri to attend our nation’s service academies.

Those interested in applying can contact Congressman Graves’ Kansas City District Office at 816-792-3976 after opening an application with their desired service academy. There are several requirements for eligibility for nomination.

Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy).

Be a U.S. Citizen, and a permanent resident of Missouri.

a permanent resident of Missouri. Be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the Academy.

Be of good moral character.

Have a valid Social Security Number.

Applications will be accepted through October 4th.

