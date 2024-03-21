Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early March includes several investigations and arrests.

March 7th, deputies took a report of a man on bond attempting to falsify a urine analysis test. Report to be forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney.

March 17th, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leavell Street in Chula for a domestic disturbance. An incident was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney for consideration of charges.

Arrests:

March 7th, Jushua Knouse was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged probation violation. He is held at the Macon County Jail.

March 15th, a deputy was on patrol on US 36 near LIV 261 stopped a vehicle for 93 in a 65 zone. The driver, 20-year-old Surya Sompalli of O’Fallon was arrested for alleged speeding. He posted bond and was released.

March 18th, a Livingston County Warrant was served on Nicholas Shipley for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of non-support. He was not able to post the $1,500 cash bond and was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center.

March 19th, a deputy arrested Kyle Bower in the 500 block of Corporate Drive on a Livingston County Warrant for alleged sexual conduct in the course of public duty. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, with bond set at $2500 cash only.

