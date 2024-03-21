Two Booked, One Awaits Extradition

Two jail bookings are reported for Livingston County.

Today, deputies booked 47-year-old Sean Wesley Dabney of Kirksville into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged Non-Support, C&I driving, Resisting Arrest, Failure to signal, and Speeding. Bond is set at $4,550 cash-only.

21-year-old Payden Robert Brown was arrested by Jackson County officers on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held in Jackson County on $20,000 cash-only bond as he is awaiting extradition.

