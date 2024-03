Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board meets Thursday at Noon. The meeting will be held at Chillicothe City Hall. Items on the agenda include:

A job description for a new part-time employee

Mini-Grants

The MDT Plan Grant

Ag Shows

Community Calendar

Website Contract Options

The director’s report includes:

Updates for the hotels, restaurants, attractions, the socal and website report, sales and public relations, the visitor’s report, and upcoming shows and events.

