Troopers Arrest Four In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties over the weekend are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday, Troopers in Clinton County arrested 33-year-old Jacob L. Collins of Gallatin at about 11:15 pm for alleged DWI, failure to maintain a single lane, driving while suspended, and on a Buchanan County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. He was held at the Clinton County Jail.

Sunday:

At about 1:40 pm, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 49-year-old Nicki L. Swank of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance – meth, and a probation and Parole warrant. She was held at the Ray County Jail.

At about 5:00 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Noah D. St. John of Iowa on a Harrison County warrant for alleged cut-in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 5:35 pm in Sullivan County, 29-year-old Pascual Aguilar Reyes of Milan was arrested for alleged DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, Careless and Imprudent Driving, and no valid license. He was processed and released.

