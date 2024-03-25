Highway 13 Resurfacing Project Resumes

Work on the Highway 13 Resurfacing will resume starting on April 1st. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the concrete paving on Caldwell County Route 13 will continue with work to complete stages two (Route P to Far West Drive) and three (Far West Drive to Kingston) of the project as well as doing correction work on stage one (south city limits of Hamilton to north of Route HH in Kingston). All work is expected to be complete by fall of 2024.

Crews plan to work weekdays during daylight hours following the below tentative schedule.

April 1 to mid-June:

Stage 3 – CLOSED: Far West Drive to north of Route HH in Kingston.

April 8 to early June:

Stage 1 – Traffic will be narrowed to one lane in sections from the south city limits of Hamilton to Route HH in Kingston. Traffic will be directed through the work zones by temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

June 5 to mid-August:

Stage 2 – CLOSED: Route P to Far West Drive.

A detour will be in place directing motorists on U.S. Route 36, Interstate 35, Route 116 and Route 13 around the closures. The contractor will maintain access for emergency services and property owners during each stage of construction, however, increased delays should be anticipated.

