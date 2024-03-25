Three Chillicothe Women Charged In Meadville Burglary

Three Chillicothe women arrested following an alleged burglary in Meadville are charged in Linn County Court. Twenty-year-old Ananda Marie Bomback, forty-year-old Amber Marie Korona, and thirty-two-year-old Ashley Morgan Ordiway are each charged with alleged second-degree burglary and stealing.

The three were stopped on Route V by Livingston County Deputies, who were notified of the burglary in progress and the vehicle involved.

Deputies also located items in the vehicle that were reported missing from a Meadville residence. A total of 18 items reported as stolen from the Meadville property, including a security camera, were found in the vehicle.

