The Contract for the City of Chillicothe to provide E911 services for Livingston County was approved for 2024/25. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains the reason for a one-year contract.

With hopes to renegotiate at the end of the year.

Frampton says the change in the current contract is on non-personnel items. She says that includes new equipment that is on order.

New dispatch consoles.

Frampton says the city is grateful for the changes in this year’s contract.

