Two demolition contacts for the City of Chillicothe were approved Monday. The Council heard the bids for both properties. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the properties are court-ordered for demolition.

The bill for the demolition will go on the property tax assessment.

The contracts were awarded to Perkin’s Dozing, with the winning bids of $17,575 for the Cherry Street Property and $17,425 for the Clay Street Property.

Third Ward Councilwoman Stacey Soper abstained on both votes.

