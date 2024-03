The City of Chillicothe’s Needs Assessment for the Police Department continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the first presentation by the architect included everything.

Reducing scale from the first round.

Frampton says there are several areas of importance.

Holding cells, dispatch area, locker rooms…

The decisions have not been made on building new, remodeling, or an addition to the current facility.

The presentation is expected April 8th.

