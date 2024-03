Several Chillicothe Music Students performed solos and ensembles at MSHSAA District Music Contest. Eight of those students earned exemplary ratings and advanced to the MSHSAA State Contest at the end of April.

Students advancing to state are:

Isaiah Davis – Euphonium Solo

Aiden White – Marimba Solo

Heidi Gault – Tuba Solo

Alton Keller – Trumpet Solo

Gavin Harding – Trumpet Solo

Yoo Jung Lee – Trumpet Solo

Halie Gault – Flute & Piccolo Solos

Madelyn Beetsma – Vocal Solo

