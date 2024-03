A man arrested by Chillicothe Police for alleged statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape was arraigned in Livingston County Associate Court. The charges are for incidents that are alleged to have occurred in July and August of 2023. Officers arrested 32-year-old Andrew A. May of Chillicothe. In the arraignment, May pled not guilty. His next appearance is scheduled for April 24th. He was released without bond and is on house arrest, except for work, court, and supervision services.

