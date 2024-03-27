Constance (Connie) Jean Smith 74, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday March 25, 2024. Connie was born on July 2, 1949 to parents Robert Logan and Beulah (Flexiter) Logan. She was a 1967 Graduate from Chillicothe High School then went on to get her master’s degree in education from Truman State University. Connie taught in Trenton and Breckenridge for several years. She married Gary Smith in Trenton on November 18, 1972. Connie enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her Husband Gary Smith of Chillicothe, MO., Son Joshua Smith of Chillicothe, MO., Daughter Laura Smith of Lenexa, KS., Sister Barbra Mammen of Chillicothe, MO., Grandchildren; Fynlee Andreas, and Liam and Evelyn Roland.

Connie is preceded by her Parents Robert and Beulah Logan.

No services at this time.

Arrangements under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.

