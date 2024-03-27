Lady Hornets Find The Back Of The Net Consistently In Win At Lafayette

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets soccer team entered their MEC match against Lafayette in an offensive slump, unable to score in their first five games. That changed in a major way Wednesday night against the Lady Irish. Alice Hurtgen began the onslaught for the Lady Hornets with two goals in the first half. Chillicothe took a 2-0 lead into halftime, but the real fireworks started in the 2nd half. The Lady Hornets scored 6 goals in under 25 minutes after the break for a decisive victory over Lafayette 8-0.

Senior Alice Hurtgen had 2 goals in each half and 2 assists for the game, Hayden Hansen scored a hat trick while providing a pair of assists. Avery Baxter scored the final goal for Chillicothe and Summer Gatson added an assist as well. The Lady Hornets defense was dominant on the day, not allowing a single corner kick or shot on goal, as goalkeeper Hadley Beemer was left with little to do in the win.

Coach Jimmy Chapman was proud of the way his team moved the ball and kept up their intensity throughout the match as Chillicothe registered their first victory on the season and now are 1-1 in conference play. The Lady Hornets will host Benton in another MEC contest on Monday.

Share this:

Tweet

