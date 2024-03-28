Six Area 4H and FFA Members Receive Youth In Agriculture Scholarships

Sixty-two 4H and FFA members who showed animals at the Missouri State Fair in 2023 were awarded Youth In Agriculture Scholarships.
Halle Allen of Marceline was selected to receive a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by the Betty Jane Bell Trust.
Youth in the local area chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, include:
Abigail Kay Burns of Gallatin
Emily Grace Gilmer of Polo
Nessa Diane Montgomery of Brookfield
Emily Schreiner of Chillicothe
Emma J. Whitlock of Milan