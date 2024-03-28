Missouri Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Report

A three-vehicle crash and an arrest in the local counties on Wednesday are in the report from the Missouri Highway Report.

In Linn County at about 8:55 am, Troopers responded to a crash on Missouri 139 near Meadville. According to the report, 22-year-old Candice T. Holezem of Wheeling was westbound and crossed the centerline, striking vehicles driven by 54-year-old Nicolette F. Jeter of Wheeling and 33-year-old Margaret M. Hooper of Meadville. Hooper had moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for Treatment.

In Daviess County at about 6:35 pm, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Jacob D. Perrine of Kansas City, MO for alleged possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and on a Clay County warrant for two traffic violations. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Share this:

Tweet

