Easter Egg – Health Concerns

Easter Sunday is this Sunday. Families will be gathering and the kids will be hunting for easter eggs. The USDA’s Meredith Carothers from the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline has some advice for parents. She says food safety is important, and it starts before the coloring of the eggs. Carothers says Wash Your Hands before coloring.

To keep from transferring salmonella

She recommends a good handwashing both before and after the coloring process.

Carothers says even after cooking the eggs, the egg inside is still vulnerable to contamination.

The shells are porous and harmful bacteria can get into the egg.

Additionally, if the eggs are hidden for the children to find, we need to consider the two-hour rule for foods that require refrigeration. Other dangers are what the eggs may come in contact with indoors or out while they are hidden, and the danger of that “lost egg.”

Carothers recommends families hiding Easter Eggs use plastic eggs filled with treats to avoid any health issues.

