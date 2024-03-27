Search
Chillicothe Police Report

Sixty-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday.

12:53 am Officers responded to US 36 and Mitchell for an accident involving a deer, blocking the roadway. The driver refused medical treatment and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

8:06 pm Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd and Woodrow Street for a suicidal man. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and the man was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

9:01 pm Officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Avenue for a missing female.  The female was located unharmed and notified the family.

