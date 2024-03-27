MoDOT Roadwork Scheduled In Chariton, Carroll and Linn Counties

A resurfacing project that includes roads in Chariton, Carroll, and Linn Counties will begin April 1st. The Missouri Department of Transportation says Work will begin on Highway 5 near Salisbury, narrowing the road to a single lane, including a 10-foot width restriction. Flager will be directing traffic.

Route 5 will be closed for two weeks under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline and the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs. That schedule includes:

Chariton County Route 5:

April 1 – April 30.

CLOSED under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury – Wednesday, April 10 to Tuesday, April 23.

under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury – Wednesday, April 10 to Tuesday, April 23. Traffic will be directed on Route 24, Route KK and Route WW around the closure.

Linn County Route 5:

April 12 – May 20.

CLOSED under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline – Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 7.

under the BNSF Railroad bridge in Marceline – Wednesday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 7. Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 36, Missouri Route 129 and Route WW around the closure.

All work is weather-permitting.

