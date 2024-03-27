Avian Influenza Found In Minnesota Goat

The first report of HPIA or Avian Influenza in a newborn goat was reported in Minnesota. This is the first case in goats in the US. The USDA reports the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa identified the virus as H5N1, the same virus that has been circulating in wild birds and poultry in multiple countries, including the United States.

David Brown from the University of Missouri says “There is no immediate threat to sheep and goat producers in the state of Missouri. He does recommend producers practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent the occurrence of transmission on their farms. Quarantine new additions to the herd and acquire animals from known disease-free sources.

A Biosecurity Tool Kit can be downloaded HERE.

