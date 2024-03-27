Livingston County August Primary Includes Two Contested Races

Two contested races emerged from the filing for the August Primary in Livingston County. The filing for Livingston County Closed Tuesday. The filings include:
Eastern District Commissioner – Dennis Hicks – R
Western District Commissioner – Bryce Anderson R & Willy Ropp – R
Sheriff – Dustin Woelfle – R
Assessor – Rich Thieme – R
Collector / Treasurer – Diana Havens – R
Public Administrator – Geri Curtis – R
Coroner – Nathan Zabka – R, Megan Hall – R, Scott A. Nichols – R
For the Township and Ward Committee man and woman position, the filings were all by Republicans and include:
2nd Ward – Dean Brookshire
3rd Ward – Brett Mariott and Hilary Rasmussen
4th Ward – Brian Murrell and Cyndy Munday
Blue Mound Township – Jeremy Clevenger and Sherry Jones
Chillicothe Township – Reid M. Stephens and Natalie Stephens
Fairview Township – David R. BeVelle
Jackson Township – Rusty Black and Karie Black
Medicine Township -Rita L. Jacobs
Monroe Township – Bryce Anderson
Mooresville Township – Orland Oesch and Rhonda Oesch
Sampsel Township – William Peniston
Wheeling Township – Jerry Norman and Nikki Norman