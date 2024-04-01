State Troopers Accident and Arrest Report For The Weekend

One Crash and One Arerest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol’s report for the weekend.

Saturday at about 12:18 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 31-year-old Abimael Z. Sanchez of Milan for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was processed and released.

A two-vehicle crash in Grundy County Saturday evening left both drivers from Laredo injured as they were riding ATV’s. State Troopers report the crash occurred Saturday at about 5:00 pm, as 50-year-old Patty Eckert was eastbound on 3rd Street and 32-year-old Anthony Hecker was southbound on Railway Street and made a right-hand turn on 3rd, colliding with Eckert’s ATV. Eckert was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Hecker refused treatment of minor injuries. They were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

