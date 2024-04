A Polo man had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Caldwell County. State Troopers report 21-year-old Jacob Latimer of Polo was flown to Truman Medical Center following the crash on US 36, 4 miles east of Hamilton. According to the report, Latimer was westbound at about 1:45 pm and his car went off the north side of the road and overturned multiple times. Latimer was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

