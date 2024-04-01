MoDOT Roadwork Scheduled In The Area Counties

Several roadwork projects are scheduled in the area counties through this week.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project.

Chariton County

Route 11 – Pothole patching from Route E to US 24, April 1-5.

Culvert Replacements on Route C CLOSED from Route 5 to Hurricane Branch Ave, April 1-4, CLOSED from Hurricane Branch Ave to St Joseph Ave, April 2. CLOSED from St Joseph Ave to Siloam Ave, April 3-5



Daviess County

Route BB – Bridge maintenance I-35, April 1-5. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Linn County

US 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 11 to Helm Street, April 1-2. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

US 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Helm Street exit to Route 11, April 2-3. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

US 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, April 4-5. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. Route D – Sidewalk improvements in Ludlow through mid-April.

US 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around-the-clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the US 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

