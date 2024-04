Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s office.

Thirty-one-year-old Ferry Mae Herington of Chillicothe was booked Saturday by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. She is held without bond.

Thirty-five-year-old Christina Nicole Phelps of Mooresville was booked into jail on Saturday, by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $5,000 cash only

