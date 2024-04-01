Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police handled 164 calls for service from Friday through Sunday.

Sunday – 39 calls

6:00 am Officers responded to the 10 block of 10th Street for a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the driver who stated his “baby mama” and child were living in a “toy shack” behind a home. The officers found there was a temporary protection order against the man. Officers found no child were living in the “toy shack” behind the residence. The man was removed from the neighborhood.

11:28 am Officers and EMS responded to the 400 block of Elm Street for a dog bite. A child was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The owner of the dog was cited and given a court date. The dog has been quarantined and will be brought before City Council for possible declaration as a vicious animal as outlined in the Animal Bite Procedures.

12:16 pm Officers responded to the 600 block of Bus 36 for an accident on private property. One person was arrested for driving while revoked/suspended. They were cited and released.

2:35 pm Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a disturbance. An intoxicated man was trespassed from the scene. Officers responded for the same person in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. They were again trespassed from the site. The report states the man returned to the 1200 block of Washington Street and was arrested for Trespassing.

Saturday – 49 calls

07:30 am Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a woman passing out. EMS responded, but she refused medical attention. The Caldwell County K9 responded and located 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, oxycodone, syringes, and a digital scale that tested positive for methamphetamine. The woman was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:04 pm Officers responded to the 10 block of Clay Street for a runaway juvenile. It was found the child and his mother had gotten into a physical altercation. Based on injuries and statements made by the mother of previous events, including the use of a taser, the mother was arrested for child abuse and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

Friday – 76 calls

11:00 am Officers responded to the 400 block of Webster Street and served a Probation and Parole warrant the person was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

10:35 pm Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for stealing. The suspects fled and were located on the 1300 block of Green Street, after the suspect vehicle struck a side-by-side and came to a stop on the property. A man was arrested and two juvenile boys were transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. The juveniles were released to their parents. The driver was cited and released.

Share this:

Tweet

