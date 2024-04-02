Volunteers Sought For Livingston Co. Preservation Society Work Day

The Livingston County Preservation Society is seeking volunteers for a Work Day, this Saturday at 10:00am. Work will take place at the Edgerton home, 609 Polk Street, at the corner of Polk and Locust Street. The goal is to fill the dumpster with items removed from the home. Organizers report there is still a lot of trash and debris inside that needs to be removed.

Volunteers are asked to bring some work gloves and be prepared for whatever the weather does!

Larger items will be taken to the City’s free dump days this month. Please email livcopreservation@gmail.com if you are available to haul material to the dump on any of those days.

