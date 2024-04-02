Lady Hornets Soccer Drops Conference Game To Benton

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets soccer team, coming off their first win of the season against Lafayette, hosted MEC foe Benton on Monday afternoon looking for another conference victory. Benton began the scoring within 10 minutes as Hallie Anderson gave the Cardinals the lead. In the final minute of the first half Cammie Peters doubled Benton’s lead and the score was 2-0 at the break.

In the 2nd half, Chillicothe got on the board as Summer Gatson found the back of the net. Chillicothe had opportunities throughout the game, finishing with more shots, corner kicks and shots on goal than the Cardinals. As the Lady Hornets were pushing for the equalizer late in the game, Benton added an insurance goal through Eliana Arambula to win the match 3-1.

The Lady Hornets fall to 1-2 in conference play and 1-6 overall. Chillicothe will be back in action on Wednesday at Savannah in a game you can hear on KCHI.

