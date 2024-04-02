Zoning Changes Conditionally Approved And Variance Approved

Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board approved to requests for zoning changes. The requests were presented Monday and public hearings were held.

The request to change zoning at 901 Bryan Street, the former site of the Jenkins Townhomes, was approved. Pending approval by the Chillicothe City Council, the zoning would change from R-3 Residential to C-1 Commercial and allow for the development of a Women’s Clinic.

The request for a zoning change from I-1 Industrial to M-U Multi-Use was also approved. The change is for a property at 147 Brunswick. That request will also need final approval by the City Council.

In the Board of Adjustments meeting, a variance to build a 40 x 30 building at 1416 Alexander Street was approved. Codes Officer Gil Gates says the owner has plenty of room at the location. No additional approval is required.

