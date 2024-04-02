Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Monday. Some of the calls include:

9:29 a.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Elm St. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers took a report, and the investigation is ongoing.

11:18 a.m., Officers began an investigation of child abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

08:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Elmdale Rd. for a possible overdose. Officers determined the incident to be a suicide attempt. Officers took a report, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

10:11 p.m., Officers made a traffic stop near Easton St. and Calhoun St. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license, he was arrested, and the vehicle was towed. Officers also located a controlled substance. The man was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour investigative hold.

