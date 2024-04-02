Jail Bookings For Monday

Four bookings for Livingston County are reported at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Chillicothe man, 42-year-old Kevin Ray Head, was booked by Caldwell County officers Monday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property. He is held with no bond allowed.

Late Monday, Chillicothe Police Department booked 44-year-old Charles Joshua Maupin of Kansas City. He is held with no bond allowed.

Tuesday morning, Livingston County officers arrested and booked 49-year-old Anthony James Brown and 42-year-old Billy Ray Williams. Both are held with no bond allowed.

Share this:

Tweet

