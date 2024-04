Excessive speeding reduces the amount of time the driver has to react in a dangerous situation to avoid a crash. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 13 citations issued in the month of March. Eleven were for speeding and the majority were on US 36, with speeds ranging from 78 mph to 90 mph in the 65 mile per hour zone. One was for 86 in a 60 zone on US 65.

Violators include 4 from Illinois, 1 from Virginia, 3 from Kansas, 1 from Minnesota, and two from Missouri.

Share this:

Tweet