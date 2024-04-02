Missouri Drought Monitor For Last Week Of March

While nearly three-quarters of Missouri is listed as at least Abnormally Dry, conditions locally are a bit mixed, with most of the local counties Abnormally dry, much of Livingston, Sullivan, and Carroll Counties are showing no drought, and a small portion of Linn County is showing D1 – Moderate Drought.

The drought conditions have been improving over the past few weeks.

The total rainfall through midweek is expected to total about 1.3 inches. This should help the local drought conditions for the area counties.

