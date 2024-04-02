Municipal Election, Polls Open Until 7:00 pm

Polling places are open across the state for the Municipal elections. This includes city and township seats, school board positions, and positions on various local elected boards. In addition, there may be bond issues or other matters needing voter approval.

Polling places remain open until 7:00 pm.

KCHI will have results available on the KCHI website and Facebook page for Livingston County after they have been compiled. We will have full results for the area counties in the Wednesday morning news.

Share this:

Tweet

