Livingston County Municipal Election Results

The Livingston County Election results show about 12.5% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the April 2nd municipal election.
Winners in the contested races include:
Livingston County R-III (Chula) School Board:
Diana Holcer, Madison Imgarten, and Geremy Bru
City of Chula Mayor
Cody Ireland received 23 votes, there were 24 write-in votes
City of Chula North Ward Alderman
Benny Simpson
City of Chula South Ward Alderman
Kyle Gramenz
Village of Ludlow Board Member
William Farris, and two write-in candidates
Village of Utica Board Member
There were no declared candidates Two write in candidates received votes
Livingston County Public Water Supply District #4
Board Election
Ed Daugherty and Vicki Vadnais
Issuing of Revenue Bonds of $7.5 million
Approved with a vote of 30 – yes and 6 – no