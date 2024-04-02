Livingston County Municipal Election Results

The Livingston County Election results show about 12.5% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the April 2nd municipal election.

Winners in the contested races include:

Livingston County R-III (Chula) School Board:

Diana Holcer, Madison Imgarten, and Geremy Bru

City of Chula Mayor

Cody Ireland received 23 votes, there were 24 write-in votes

City of Chula North Ward Alderman

Benny Simpson

City of Chula South Ward Alderman

Kyle Gramenz

Village of Ludlow Board Member

William Farris, and two write-in candidates

Village of Utica Board Member

There were no declared candidates Two write in candidates received votes

Livingston County Public Water Supply District #4

Board Election

Ed Daugherty and Vicki Vadnais

Issuing of Revenue Bonds of $7.5 million

Approved with a vote of 30 – yes and 6 – no

