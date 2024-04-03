Sullivan County Election Results For Contested Races

Sullivan County Election results for the contested races:
Polk Northward Alderman – Rand McCollum
Green City Northward Alderman – Laurie Leslie
Green City Southward Alderman – Madilynn Richards
Green City School Board
Kellen Hatcher & James Thomas
Newtown Council Member (2)
Cathy Renner – 15, Chris Gibson – 13, Marty Altiser – 13
Green Castle Mayor – Greg Dobrinske
Newtown-Harris School Board
Holly Fairley & Katie Ireland
Green City Ballot Question
Approved 75-yes to 56-no
Green City Proposition M
Approved 88-yes to 45-no
Sullivan County Ballot Question
Approved 342-yes to 243-no
Milan Ballot Question #1
Approved 60-yes to 24-no