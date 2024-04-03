Search
Sullivan County Election Results For Contested Races

Sullivan County Election results for the contested races:

Polk Northward Alderman – Rand McCollum

Green City Northward Alderman – Laurie Leslie

Green City Southward Alderman – Madilynn Richards

 

Green City School Board

Kellen Hatcher & James Thomas

Newtown Council Member (2)

Cathy Renner – 15, Chris Gibson – 13, Marty Altiser – 13

Green Castle Mayor – Greg Dobrinske

Newtown-Harris School Board

Holly Fairley & Katie Ireland

Green City Ballot Question

Approved  75-yes to 56-no

Green City Proposition M

Approved 88-yes to 45-no

Sullivan County Ballot Question

Approved  342-yes to 243-no

Milan Ballot Question #1

Approved  60-yes to 24-no

