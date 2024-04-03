Carroll County Municipal Election Results

The Carroll County Election results for the contested races include:
Braymer C-4 School Board (Carroll County Votes)
Kirsten Sween 12, Emily Davies 19 and Cassie Kleeman 25
Norborne School Board
Michael Mullins & Paul Pierson
Carrollton Councilman At Large
Susan Bliss
Carrollton Ballot Question #1
Approved 101-yes to 64-no
Carrollton Ballot Question #2
Approved 154-yes to 17-no
Norborne Alderman – Ward I
Jakie Hall
Norborne Ballot Question
Approved 153-yes to 51-no
Bogard Alderman
Jeremy Olvera and Jack Gray