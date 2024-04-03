Carroll County Municipal Election Results

The Carroll County Election results for the contested races include:

Braymer C-4 School Board (Carroll County Votes)

Kirsten Sween 12, Emily Davies 19 and Cassie Kleeman 25

Norborne School Board

Michael Mullins & Paul Pierson

Carrollton Councilman At Large

Susan Bliss

Carrollton Ballot Question #1

Approved 101-yes to 64-no

Carrollton Ballot Question #2

Approved 154-yes to 17-no

Norborne Alderman – Ward I

Jakie Hall

Norborne Ballot Question

Approved 153-yes to 51-no

Bogard Alderman

Jeremy Olvera and Jack Gray

