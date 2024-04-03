Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

04-03-24  Police for Tuesday

 

Eighty-seven calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday.

1:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. for a female with a Livingston County Warrant. The woman was taken into custody.  The report states the woman also told officers she had driven to the location on a revoked driver’s license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and was also cited for driving while revoked.

5:08 p.m., Officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Clay St. for an ongoing child abuse investigation. Officers seized evidence during the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601