Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

04-03-24 Police for Tuesday

Eighty-seven calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday.

1:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. for a female with a Livingston County Warrant. The woman was taken into custody. The report states the woman also told officers she had driven to the location on a revoked driver’s license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and was also cited for driving while revoked.

5:08 p.m., Officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Clay St. for an ongoing child abuse investigation. Officers seized evidence during the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

