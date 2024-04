Linn County Election results for the contested races include:

Linn County Ballot Question

Approved 668 yes to 127 no

Linn County Health Department Board

Teresa Doss & Valerie Tate

Linn County R-I Schhool Board

Jack Green & Kenneth Tod Sparks

Marceline School Board

Andrea Switzer & Adam Stallo

Bucklin Ballot Question

Approved 47 yes to 10 no

Marceline Council Members

Shelly Milford & Sallie Buck

Marceline Proposition – M

Approved 152 yes to 53 no

Meadville Alderman

Sandra Johnson & Aaron Norris

Share this:

Tweet