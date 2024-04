Daviess County election results for the contested races:

Pattonsburg School Board

Slade Rice & Brian Teel

Winston School Board

Jeremy Pittsenbarger & Wyatt Christensen

Daviess Co Special Road Tax Levy

Approved 16 yes to 2 no

Gallatin Proposition – Public Safety

Approved 181 yes to 46 no

Jamesport Proposition 2

Approved 35 yes to 3 no

Jamesport Proposition U

Approved 34 yes to 4 no

