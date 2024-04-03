Search
Caldwell County Municipal Election Results

Caldwell County Election Results in the contested races.

Braymer C-4 School Board

Emily Davies & Cassie Kleeman

Polo School Board

Daniel Kelley & Penny Copeland

Braymer Mayor

Dennis Batchelar

Polo East Ward Alderman

Zachery Duncan

Breckenridge Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  14 yes to 1 no

Davis Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  152 yes to 47 no

Grant Township Board

Randy Howell & Ryan Mellon

Grant Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  125 yes to 46 no

Kidder Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  94 yes to 27 no

Kingston Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  27 yes to 7 no

Lincoln Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  31 yes to 6 no

New York Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved  20 yes to 2 no

 

