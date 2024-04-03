Caldwell County Municipal Election Results

Caldwell County Election Results in the contested races.
Braymer C-4 School Board
Emily Davies & Cassie Kleeman
Polo School Board
Daniel Kelley & Penny Copeland
Braymer Mayor
Dennis Batchelar
Polo East Ward Alderman
Zachery Duncan
Breckenridge Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 14 yes to 1 no
Davis Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 152 yes to 47 no
Grant Township Board
Randy Howell & Ryan Mellon
Grant Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 125 yes to 46 no
Kidder Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 94 yes to 27 no
Kingston Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 27 yes to 7 no
Lincoln Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 31 yes to 6 no
New York Township Gravel Tax Question
Approved 20 yes to 2 no