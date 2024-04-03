Caldwell County Municipal Election Results

Caldwell County Election Results in the contested races.

Braymer C-4 School Board

Emily Davies & Cassie Kleeman

Polo School Board

Daniel Kelley & Penny Copeland

Braymer Mayor

Dennis Batchelar

Polo East Ward Alderman

Zachery Duncan

Breckenridge Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 14 yes to 1 no

Davis Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 152 yes to 47 no

Grant Township Board

Randy Howell & Ryan Mellon

Grant Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 125 yes to 46 no

Kidder Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 94 yes to 27 no

Kingston Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 27 yes to 7 no

Lincoln Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 31 yes to 6 no

New York Township Gravel Tax Question

Approved 20 yes to 2 no

