Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two Jail Bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday.

50-year-old Traci Noelle Yates of Kansas City was arrested in Platte County on a Failure to Appear warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for terrorist threats. She is awaiting extradition and is held with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

33-year-old Allen Alverez Lyons was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by Caldwell County officers to begin serving a 10-day jail sentence for Harassment.

