Livingston County Commissioners are meeting on Tuesday and Thursday next week in regular session. The meetings are at 9:30 am in the commission room of the Livingston County Courthouse.

Tuesday, the Commissioners will attend the E911 meeting at Chillicothe City Hall, starting at 11:00 am.

Thursday at 10:00 am, there will be a BRO Bridge Bid Opening.

Also on the agendas are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

