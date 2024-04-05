Six Booked At Caldwell County Detention Center

Six people were booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Thursday. They include:

44-year-old Charles Joshua Maupin of Chillicothe, arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and charged with alleged Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is held with bond set at $15,000, cash only.

42-year-old Lisa Marie Deshazier of Chillicothe, arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and charged with alleged Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She is held with bond set at $15,000, cash only.

64-year-old Larry Dale Fuller of Chillciothe, booked by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to serve jail time for a probation violation on a conviction for stealing. He was sentenced to two days of shock time and an additional year of probation.

45-year-old Kristi Lynn Wells of Cameron, booked by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for stealing. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

28-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes of Springfield, booked by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

40-year-old James Randell Adams of Hale, booked by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department held pending transfer to the Department of Corrections to serve 4 years for DWI with physical injury.

